Aurora Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near 19th, Peoria

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection with E 19th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora on Thursday morning.

According to Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the report of the crash just before 6 a.m. Police described a pedestrian as an older man, who investigators believe was hit by a larger SUV that never stopped.

According to the Aurora PF press release, investigators learned a large SUV was traveling southbound on Peoria when the victim was crossing at E 19th Ave intersection, walking west to east. The driver of the SUV hit the pedestrian at the intersection and then the driver drove away from the scene with trying to help.

The man was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries, and in an update, Aurora PD confirmed he later died.

The suspect vehicle was found nearby a short time later, but the driver was not found and remained unidentified as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Copter4 was above the active scene at 7 a.m. when all lanes for blocked near 19th and Peoria.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).