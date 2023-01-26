Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm watch for most of Central Texas for ice
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wrif.com
Video of a Texas Couple Diving into a Water Ditch During a Tornado
A tornado ripped through the Houston area. One heart-stopping video making the rounds was taken by a couple as they evacuated their RV and dove into a water ditch, which is the recommended move. They weren’t injured. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE!. Dave and Chuck's Top Mugshots of 2022.
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
Central Texas Mexican restaurant serving up some of America’s best fish tacos: report
If you love food, then you're probably aware of the insane popularity that Mexican cuisine has in the U.S. and fish tacos are a staple in so many restaurants around the country.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
This Kangaroo Ranch in Texas Will Make You Feel Like You’re in the Outback
First of all, this reminded me of the time Buzz told us that he once saw a kangaroo in the middle of Oklahoma (of all places!). We thought maybe he was delusional since he was out in the desert and, well, Buzz doesn't drink water. But as it turns out, he may not have been all that crazy!
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Cedar fever stirs allergies in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Common in Central Texas, “Cedar Fever” is caused by a pollen from the mountain Cedar tree. It typically stirs up allergies caused by cedar pollen, impacting parts of the sinuses. Experts start to see the spread prevalent in late November with peak dates in January. Dr. Dustin Fowler with Allergy […]
brownwoodnews.com
Weather To Turn Colder Sunday, Possibly Icy by Monday Night
Colder temperatures return on Sunday but temperatures get even colder Monday into Wednesday. Factor in the likelihood of precipitation and the stage is set for some winter weather and possible travel issues over West Central Texas. KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner shares his Saturday thoughts below. “While we enjoy our weekend,...
Comments / 0