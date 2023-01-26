ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Video of a Texas Couple Diving into a Water Ditch During a Tornado

A tornado ripped through the Houston area. One heart-stopping video making the rounds was taken by a couple as they evacuated their RV and dove into a water ditch, which is the recommended move. They weren’t injured. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE!. Dave and Chuck's Top Mugshots of 2022.
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Cedar fever stirs allergies in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Common in Central Texas, “Cedar Fever” is caused by a pollen from the mountain Cedar tree. It typically stirs up allergies caused by cedar pollen, impacting parts of the sinuses. Experts start to see the spread prevalent in late November with peak dates in January. Dr. Dustin Fowler with Allergy […]
Weather To Turn Colder Sunday, Possibly Icy by Monday Night

Colder temperatures return on Sunday but temperatures get even colder Monday into Wednesday. Factor in the likelihood of precipitation and the stage is set for some winter weather and possible travel issues over West Central Texas. KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner shares his Saturday thoughts below. “While we enjoy our weekend,...
