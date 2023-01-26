It’s NFC Championship Game Day! Fans are both excited and nervous. Old ladies are dancing in Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot, but you wouldn’t know that by listening to anything the Philadelphia Eagles are saying. They’ve been treating this like every other week. Nick Sirianni hasn’t changed since the day we met him. Jalen Hurts, as always, is all business. Darius Slay has been his fun-loving self. Let’s be honest though. Today is different.

