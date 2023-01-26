ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Eagles star Darius Slay almost breaks Twitter, arriving for game day in style

It’s NFC Championship Game Day! Fans are both excited and nervous. Old ladies are dancing in Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot, but you wouldn’t know that by listening to anything the Philadelphia Eagles are saying. They’ve been treating this like every other week. Nick Sirianni hasn’t changed since the day we met him. Jalen Hurts, as always, is all business. Darius Slay has been his fun-loving self. Let’s be honest though. Today is different.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
