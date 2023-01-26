Read full article on original website
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers news: Zach LaVine trade rumors, Austin Reaves injury update, NBA admits abhorrent mistake
The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling into the trade deadline as one of the teams to keep an eye on in the NBA. While things have not always been pretty this season, the Lakers are mostly healthy and are in striking distance to climb up the Western Conference ladder. On...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Chicago Bears Draft: This double trade-down scenario is perfect
Is it April yet? The 2023 NFL Draft is one of the most highly-anticipated drafts in history for the Chicago Bears, and we could see a ton of movement prior to Chicago actually making a selection. With what we already know, we understand there could be a Battle Royale for...
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Eagles star Darius Slay almost breaks Twitter, arriving for game day in style
It’s NFC Championship Game Day! Fans are both excited and nervous. Old ladies are dancing in Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot, but you wouldn’t know that by listening to anything the Philadelphia Eagles are saying. They’ve been treating this like every other week. Nick Sirianni hasn’t changed since the day we met him. Jalen Hurts, as always, is all business. Darius Slay has been his fun-loving self. Let’s be honest though. Today is different.
