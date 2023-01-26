Scientists at RIT lead a study utilizing data collected by LORRI (Long Range Reconnaissance Imager) on NASA’s New Horizons mission. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology have conducted a study with new measurements that show the light emitted by stars outside our galaxy is two to three times brighter than the light from known populations of galaxies. These findings challenge previous assumptions about the number and environment of stars in the universe. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and are currently available on ArXiv.

15 HOURS AGO