Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Quantum physicists determine how to control two quantum light sources rather than one
In a new breakthrough, researchers at the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with Ruhr University Bochum, have solved a problem that has caused quantum researchers headaches for years. The researchers can now control two quantum light sources rather than one. Trivial as it may seem to those uninitiated in quantum, this colossal breakthrough allows researchers to create a phenomenon known as quantum mechanical entanglement. This in turn, opens new doors for companies and others to exploit the technology commercially.
scitechdaily.com
Modeling Solar Winds: Simulations Reproduce Complex Fluctuations in Soft X-Ray Signal Detected by Satellites
Models capture how solar wind charge exchange events are observed. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have used numerical methods to model the variations observed in soft X-ray signals detected by X-ray satellites. They analyzed data from the Suzaku telescope and compared it with modeling of solar winds interacting with the most upper parts of our atmosphere. They succeeded in capturing how the signal varied with the orbital motion of the satellite, with implications for how predictions can be made for future satellite experiments.
scitechdaily.com
Important Advance in Quantum Science: Coherent Manipulation of Spin Qubits at Room Temperature
A team headed by Professor Wu Kaifeng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) in the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently announced success in initializing, controlling, and reading out spins at room temperature using quantum dots grown in solution. This represents a significant advancement in the field of quantum information science.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
msn.com
The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important
Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones
Technology company Epirus acquired on Monday a $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, according to a press release by the company. The program will see the development of a new microwave...
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
scitechdaily.com
Decades-Old Mystery Solved? Astronomers May Have Uncovered How Galaxies Change Their Shape
By using artificial intelligence, researchers have potentially solved a long-standing question about the evolution of galaxies, speeding up their research process. The researchers have potentially resolved a long-standing question about the evolution of galaxies, using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate their research. Since the invention of the Hubble Sequence, a...
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
scitechdaily.com
Mass Extinction Traced to Ozone Depletion: Fossil Pollen “Sunscreen” Evidence Emerges
Scientists from China, Germany, and the UK led by Prof. LIU Feng from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) have revealed that pollen preserved in 250-million-year-old rocks contains abundant compounds that function like sunscreen but are produced by plants to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation.
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
scitechdaily.com
Ancient Asteroid Provides Insight Into the Evolution of Our Solar System
A large international collaboration utilized the Diamond Light Source, the UK’s national synchrotron facility, to examine grains collected from a near-Earth asteroid in order to improve our understanding of the evolution of our solar system. A team of researchers from the University of Leicester utilized Diamond Light Source’s Nanoprobe...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: NASA validates new engine design; Chinese firm tests mini Starship
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! This has been a really fun week for US rockets: Electron made a smashing debut in a launch from Virginia, Vulcan went vertical in Florida, and Starship passed a key test en route to its first orbital launch. I'm looking forward to more great leaps in launch later this year.
scitechdaily.com
A “Missing Link” – Researchers Shed Light on the Origin of Complex Life Forms
Researchers at the University of Vienna and ETH Zurich cultivate “missing link” microorganism. What led to the emergence of complex organisms on Earth? It’s a significant unanswered question in biology. Researchers from Christa Schleper’s team at the University of Vienna and Martin Pilhofer’s team at ETH Zurich have taken a step towards resolving it. The scientists succeeded in cultivating a special archaeon and characterizing it more precisely using microscopic methods.
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Past Assumptions: Light From Outside Our Galaxy Much Brighter Than Expected
Scientists at RIT lead a study utilizing data collected by LORRI (Long Range Reconnaissance Imager) on NASA’s New Horizons mission. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology have conducted a study with new measurements that show the light emitted by stars outside our galaxy is two to three times brighter than the light from known populations of galaxies. These findings challenge previous assumptions about the number and environment of stars in the universe. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and are currently available on ArXiv.
scitechdaily.com
“Green” Biodegradable Medical Gowns Actually Produce Harmful Greenhouse Gases
According to new research published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, biodegradable medical gowns, which were intended to be a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional medical gowns, have been found to produce harmful greenhouse gases during their decomposition process. The use of disposable plasticized medical gowns – both conventional...
Quantum Computers Could Solve Countless Problems—And Create a Lot of New Ones
Quantum is the ‘next industrial revolution’, but it's also set to become a national-security headache.
scitechdaily.com
Network Neuroscience Theory – The Best Predictor of Intelligence
Researchers have been working for many years to comprehend the relationship between brain structure, functional connectivity, and intelligence. A recent study provides the most comprehensive understanding to date of how different regions of the brain and neural networks contribute to a person’s problem-solving ability in a variety of contexts, a trait known as general intelligence.
Clever wireless transmitter 'appears to violate the laws of physics' at first
A new ultra-low-power method of communication, at first glance, seems to violate the laws of physics. It is possible to wirelessly transmit information simply by opening and closing a switch that connects a resistor to an antenna. No need to send power to the antenna. This system, combined with techniques...
Comments / 0