Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight
Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Mia Yim Would Love To Have Another Feud With Bianca Belair And Work With Shayna Baszler
Mia Yim discusses short-term goals in WWE and her desire to work with some names from her time in WWE NXT on the main roster. "Michin" Mia Yim returned to WWE ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. As a member of The OC, Yim has been a fixture of the Raw roster participating in big-time bouts like WarGames. Now that she is back, Mia Yim tells Denise Salcedo she feels a warm sense of camaraderie with the women on the roster because of her connection to them during their time in NXT.
Kurt Angle: WWE Doesn't Utilize Seth Rollins Enough, He Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is
Kurt Angle thinks Seth Rollins should be at the head of the table. Kurt Angle refereed a match between The Street Profits & Seth Rollins vs. Imperium at WWE Raw XXX, and now, he's heaping praise on "The Visionary." Angle, who has teamed with Rollins in the past, has said that he believes Rollins should have Roman Reigns' spot in the company.
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers
Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
''Speedball'' Mike Bailey Interview The Wrestling Perspective w/ Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell
"Speedball" Mike Bailey is this week's guest for The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. They spoke on various topics. - Not being allowed to work in the United States for a certain length of time. - Working PWG in 2016. - Wrestling Psychology. - Favorite Wrestlers...
Summer Rae Misses Performing, Says She's Done Things Since WWE To Better Her Craft
Summer Rae still misses wrestling. Summer hasn't been an full-time performer in wrestling since she left WWE in 2017, but has made various independent appearances and continues to support wrestling and her friends by attending shows. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Summer was asked if she misses wrestling. "I miss...
MLW Mainstay Myron Reed Now A Free Agent
Fightful Select has learned that 26-year old Myron Reed is now a free agent. We're told he was released on January 14. It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable. Reed has been in MLW since 2018 and was a part of Injustice before becoming MLW World Middleweight Champion. He lost that title in September 2022.
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different
Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
Kofi Kingston Reflects On Jay Briscoe's Legacy: I Never Met The Briscoes, But I Feel Like I Know Them
Kofi Kingston reflects on the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 38. In the wake of his passing, personalities from all over the wrestling globe have reflected on...
Superstars Begin Drawing Entry Numbers For Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Joins TikTok | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. - WWE Superstars have begun drawing their entry numbers into the Royal Rumble match via digital media exclusives. Bobby Lashley is very pleased with his number, while Drew McIntyre got some bad news, much to the delight of Wade Barrett.
Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Her Knee During 2023 Royal Rumble Match, But 'It Went Back In'
Rhea Ripley gives a health update following the WWE Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley made history at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match. She became the first woman to win the bout after being the very first entrant and, by proxy, set a new Iron Woman record after spending over an hour in the ring.
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
