Mia Yim discusses short-term goals in WWE and her desire to work with some names from her time in WWE NXT on the main roster. "Michin" Mia Yim returned to WWE ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. As a member of The OC, Yim has been a fixture of the Raw roster participating in big-time bouts like WarGames. Now that she is back, Mia Yim tells Denise Salcedo she feels a warm sense of camaraderie with the women on the roster because of her connection to them during their time in NXT.

2 DAYS AGO