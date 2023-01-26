ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight

Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Mia Yim Would Love To Have Another Feud With Bianca Belair And Work With Shayna Baszler

Mia Yim discusses short-term goals in WWE and her desire to work with some names from her time in WWE NXT on the main roster. "Michin" Mia Yim returned to WWE ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. As a member of The OC, Yim has been a fixture of the Raw roster participating in big-time bouts like WarGames. Now that she is back, Mia Yim tells Denise Salcedo she feels a warm sense of camaraderie with the women on the roster because of her connection to them during their time in NXT.
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers

Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
MLW Mainstay Myron Reed Now A Free Agent

Fightful Select has learned that 26-year old Myron Reed is now a free agent. We're told he was released on January 14. It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable. Reed has been in MLW since 2018 and was a part of Injustice before becoming MLW World Middleweight Champion. He lost that title in September 2022.
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different

Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
