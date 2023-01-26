Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cbs12.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
cbs12.com
911 call leads police to a 30-year-old man murdered in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a killer. On Jan. 27, the West Palm Beach Police Department found a 30-year-old man murdered inside the Royal St. George Apartments. According to police, he was shot to death. Detectives said, a hysterical person...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
wflx.com
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and the death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing the video Friday: shock, anger, sadness. A former FBI agent and current defense attorney, the CEO of the Urban League of Palm...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
cbs12.com
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
cw34.com
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
cbs12.com
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
iheart.com
PBSO: The Sheriff's Office Will 'Never Ever' Call To Arrest You
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is warning the public about a scam involving an imposter who calls and claims he is with the Sheriff's Office. He gave the name of a Sergeant Demetrick Powell in one recent incident and says that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the person he is calling or a family member.
