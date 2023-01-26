Read full article on original website
‘Scrapper’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson Charm in Low-Key Father-Daughter Story
The Sundance Film Festival is known for bringing quirky indie stories to the silver screen, and the year 2023 is no different. Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper introduces a darling feature film with personality and heart in spades. A simple, yet sincere father-daughter story is further elevated by grounded performances that feel thoroughly genuine.
