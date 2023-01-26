Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for Violation of Parole. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was held on no bond.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Facing Felony Drug, Firearm Charges
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been arrested on felony drug and firearm charges after a search warrant was carried out at his home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland of Sheldon is accused of the possession of drugs and firearms. Since Espeland is a convicted felon, it is a felony for him to possess firearms in Iowa. He was arrested on Saturday, January 21st.
kmaland.com
Corning man booked for driving while revoked
(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between January 19 and January 25. Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, was arrested January 25th on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
osceolaiowa.com
Jan. 26 police reports
––––– PM Andon, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 215 E May Street for obstruction of emergency communication, interference with official acts, burglary in the second degree, and domestic abuse assault - first offense. ––––– Kim Short reported vandalism: business at 212...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Faces Several Felony Drug Charges
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man faces a number of felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to the Rock Valley Police Department, one of their officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation. The officer identified the driver as 57-year-old Terrance Wayne Buescher of Rock Valley.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after she allegedly lied to an insurance company. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by a Special Investigator with the Iowa Insurance Division, 32-year-old Meranda Miller of Sheldon is accused of insurance fraud. She was arrested on Tuesday, January 24th and was released from jail shortly thereafter.
KELOLAND TV
22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year-old Madison Marie Bowling of Red Oak for Interference with Official Acts for attempting to flee on foot. Officers transported Bowling to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 cash bond.
Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County, SD, crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning
