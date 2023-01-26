Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been arrested on felony drug and firearm charges after a search warrant was carried out at his home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland of Sheldon is accused of the possession of drugs and firearms. Since Espeland is a convicted felon, it is a felony for him to possess firearms in Iowa. He was arrested on Saturday, January 21st.

