warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Ladies Club holds January meeting
Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 185 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. Vice President Valerie Ruch opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural...
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
African American Cultural Celebration at NC Museum of History returns in person
For the first time in three years, the African American Cultural Celebration took place in person in downtown Raleigh.
warrenrecord.com
Community giveaway successful
A community giveaway was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the future Mag’s Marketplace parking lot. Materials such as cleaning supplies, wipes and sprays, were distributed to over 600 families. The event officially began at 10 a.m., but many of the local community were already present as early as 8:30 a.m. All materials were passed out by 11:30 a.m. Also attending were Robert Steverson, owner of Mag’s Marketplace, and Sheriff John Branche. Brenda Bigler of Norlina Baptist Church and Pastor Philip Sharp of Warrenton Church of God spearheaded the operation. They were partnered with Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, an association of 18 churches. This works hand in hand with Grace Ministries in Henderson. Nearly 50 volunteers from this group helped provide the crucial labor to make the giveaway a success. Materials were donated by charitable businesses and individuals from as far away as Ohio. For more information about Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, call contact Bobby West at 252-432-7124.
cbs17
Groundbreaking: Historic stone houses in Dorothea Dix Park to be turned into visitor centers, botanical gardens
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three historic stone buildings in Downtown Raleigh’s biggest park are getting an upgrade. The city and state are working together to honor history through a new public space in Dorothea Dix Park. With shattered windows, peeling roofs and rotting wood, three abandoned 100-year-old buildings...
cbs17
Durham Magnet school lottery open through next week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools’ magnet school lottery is open and will be available to enter through Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Parents and guardians that want to enter their student’s name in the lottery for the district’s 21 magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to:
warrenrecord.com
District supervisors honored
The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District recently honored three district supervisors for their service. David “Mike” Hight was recognized for 20 years of service and continues to serve today. Herman Collier and Peter Hight are stepping aside with 31.5 years and 4.75 years of service, respectfully. Pictured above, Herman Collier (left) receives a plaque from Vice Chairman Charles Lynch. Pictured below, Peter Hight (left) receives his plaque from Vice Chairman Lynch. The local conservation district board of supervisors is responsible for the oversight, rules and policy for the state soil and water conservation programs and for the district staff to administer those programs at the county level.
rrspin.com
HCS names November, December employees, students of the month
Halifax County Schools recognized Sharon Arrington as the November Employee of the Month. Arrington serves as the coordinator of the Halifax County Schools Empowerment Zone. Her duties are to coordinate and plan a sustainable curriculum for each student, supervise her staff and students, provide counseling to her students regarding post-graduation plans, prepare for employment, and expose students to extra-curricular activities that encourage and promote the development of the whole child.
warrenrecord.com
Free COVID-19, flu testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
warrenrecord.com
Body found behind shopping center
Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane reported that at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, the police department received a call from 911 communications that a body was located on the footpath at the back of the shopping center on East Macon Street in Warrenton. He indicated that until an autopsy is performed...
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
WRAL
WRAL
All Rocky Mount homes, businesses will soon have access to high-speed broadband
Metronet has promised a major boost to high-speed broadband access across the community. The company's research shows one in four Rocky Mount residents does not have internet access. Metronet has promised a major boost to high-speed broadband access across the community. The company's research shows one in four Rocky Mount...
cbs17
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids displaced in Durham house fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials. On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
None injured in Greensville County Public School bus incident on 301
Some Greensville County Public School students got a startling ride to school on Wednesday morning when their bus was involved in a minor wreck on Highway 301 near Ruffin Street. According to an official statement, an SUV collided with GCPS School Bus #30, which was in the middle of transporting students to school.
