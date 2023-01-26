ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beersheba Springs, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
MONTEAGLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Education Notes

Brittany Vaughan, of Sewanee, has graduated from Austin Peay State University. She was one of more than 1,200 graduates to receive degrees at a commencement ceremony in December.
SEWANEE, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bulletin Board

Growing Roots Workshop: Upcycled Milk Jug Greenhouse Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. at Full Circle Candles / Hallelujah Pottery, 1202 W Main Street, Monteagle. This is a free event. The Followers of Jesus Christ Bible drive: Please donate old, new, and extra Bibles at one of the following...
MONTEAGLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
CLEVELAND, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Purple and White Update

John Shackelford has entered his second year as Sewanee Athletic Director for the University of the South. Named to the role on Nov. 15 of 2021, Shackelford provided an update on this time at the university to members of Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary on Jan. 19.
SEWANEE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Search Ends in Tragedy

The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
TRACY CITY, TN
On Target News

Old Scam back again in Coffee County

Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
Grundy County Herald

GCHS girls’ basketball tripped up by Van Buren, Community

GCHS (10-11, 0-2 7-2A) battled to send Tuesday’s game against Van Buren to overtime after trailing for most of the contest. The Lady Jackets found themselves in a 15-9 hole at the end of the first quarter, but a seven-point second from Kathryn Lusk helped close the gap to 30-28 at the half.
COALMONT, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Cut For Standout Chattanooga Athlete

Chattanooga athlete Amari Jefferson has begun whittling down his college options, releasing a “first 12” that included Tennessee football Thursday. Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin joined the Vols’ in Jefferson’s top 12. Jefferson is a multi-sport...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy