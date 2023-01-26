Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
Grundy County Herald
Education Notes
Brittany Vaughan, of Sewanee, has graduated from Austin Peay State University. She was one of more than 1,200 graduates to receive degrees at a commencement ceremony in December.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
Growing Roots Workshop: Upcycled Milk Jug Greenhouse Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. at Full Circle Candles / Hallelujah Pottery, 1202 W Main Street, Monteagle. This is a free event. The Followers of Jesus Christ Bible drive: Please donate old, new, and extra Bibles at one of the following...
mymix1041.com
Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
wpln.org
Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
Grundy County Herald
Purple and White Update
John Shackelford has entered his second year as Sewanee Athletic Director for the University of the South. Named to the role on Nov. 15 of 2021, Shackelford provided an update on this time at the university to members of Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary on Jan. 19.
Grundy County Herald
Search Ends in Tragedy
The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
Old Scam back again in Coffee County
Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
WTVC
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
WTVC
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
Grundy County Herald
GCHS girls’ basketball tripped up by Van Buren, Community
GCHS (10-11, 0-2 7-2A) battled to send Tuesday’s game against Van Buren to overtime after trailing for most of the contest. The Lady Jackets found themselves in a 15-9 hole at the end of the first quarter, but a seven-point second from Kathryn Lusk helped close the gap to 30-28 at the half.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Cut For Standout Chattanooga Athlete
Chattanooga athlete Amari Jefferson has begun whittling down his college options, releasing a “first 12” that included Tennessee football Thursday. Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin joined the Vols’ in Jefferson’s top 12. Jefferson is a multi-sport...
WTVC
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash
Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
Comments / 0