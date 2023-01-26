ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Goshute leader, activist Rupert Steele dies at 69

SALT LAKE CITY — Rupert Steele, chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation and an activist for Native American issues, died Thursday morning. He was 69. Steele was an ardent advocate for his tribe as well as Native Americans in general, pushing for change, recognition and cultural and linguistic preservation on numerous fronts.
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio hire northern Utah reporter

Reporter Jacob Scholl will cover northern Utah in a first-of-its kind partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio. Scholl will write for The Tribune and appear on-air for UPR. The collaborative is supported by local donors. “We’re grateful for the support of residents of Cache County, who...
UTAH STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Utah School Administrators Admit to Deceiving Parents by Using ‘Loopholes’ to Teach Critical Race Theory in Classrooms

Less than a week after an undercover investigation revealed that school administrators in Cincinnati, Ohio have admitted to covertly indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classrooms, they discovered similarly that school officials throughout Utah, are prepared to use “loopholes” in order to promote social justice and CRT to their students.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”

St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Sierra Nevada Ally

How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.

By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
890kdxu.com

The 20 Things Utahns Will Do When They Go To Las Vegas

Sure, everybody talks about Las Vegas as the place to get wild. People go there try new drugs, drink new things, and lose all their money in a haze of breathless debauchery. But when you're from Southern Utah, your idea of a "wild and crazy time" might be slightly different.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall

Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy