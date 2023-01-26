Read full article on original website
Community giveaway successful
A community giveaway was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the future Mag’s Marketplace parking lot. Materials such as cleaning supplies, wipes and sprays, were distributed to over 600 families. The event officially began at 10 a.m., but many of the local community were already present as early as 8:30 a.m. All materials were passed out by 11:30 a.m. Also attending were Robert Steverson, owner of Mag’s Marketplace, and Sheriff John Branche. Brenda Bigler of Norlina Baptist Church and Pastor Philip Sharp of Warrenton Church of God spearheaded the operation. They were partnered with Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, an association of 18 churches. This works hand in hand with Grace Ministries in Henderson. Nearly 50 volunteers from this group helped provide the crucial labor to make the giveaway a success. Materials were donated by charitable businesses and individuals from as far away as Ohio. For more information about Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, call contact Bobby West at 252-432-7124.
Body found behind shopping center
Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane reported that at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, the police department received a call from 911 communications that a body was located on the footpath at the back of the shopping center on East Macon Street in Warrenton. He indicated that until an autopsy is performed...
District supervisors honored
The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District recently honored three district supervisors for their service. David “Mike” Hight was recognized for 20 years of service and continues to serve today. Herman Collier and Peter Hight are stepping aside with 31.5 years and 4.75 years of service, respectfully. Pictured above, Herman Collier (left) receives a plaque from Vice Chairman Charles Lynch. Pictured below, Peter Hight (left) receives his plaque from Vice Chairman Lynch. The local conservation district board of supervisors is responsible for the oversight, rules and policy for the state soil and water conservation programs and for the district staff to administer those programs at the county level.
Free COVID-19, flu testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
