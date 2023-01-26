Read full article on original website
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
East Central Regional Libraries consider using, distributing Narcan
The increasing use and abuse of drugs has forced several entities to consider supplying and training staff on the use of Narcan — the most commonly known name of prescription medicine designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — within their facilities. The most recent, and perhaps surprising case of this is the East Central Regional Libraries.
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
swnewsmedia.com
Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development
Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
fox9.com
Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Letter to the editor: Koran correspondence is incomplete
Senator Koran’s recently distributed Capitol Update newsletter lacks facts and context. His first point conflates felon voting privilege with election security. These are totally unconnected points. Let’s not forget this is the person who has yet to renounce “The Big Lie” and even tried to drag Minnesota into a lawsuit negating the 2020 Presidential election. Minnesota arguably has the fairest elections in the country. Note that the Republicans chose Koran to represent them on the Senate Elections committee.
fox9.com
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night. KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
