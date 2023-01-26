ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Comments / 0

Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

East Central Regional Libraries consider using, distributing Narcan

The increasing use and abuse of drugs has forced several entities to consider supplying and training staff on the use of Narcan — the most commonly known name of prescription medicine designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — within their facilities. The most recent, and perhaps surprising case of this is the East Central Regional Libraries.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN
106.9 KROC

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
HUDSON, WI
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Koran correspondence is incomplete

Senator Koran’s recently distributed Capitol Update newsletter lacks facts and context. His first point conflates felon voting privilege with election security. These are totally unconnected points. Let’s not forget this is the person who has yet to renounce “The Big Lie” and even tried to drag Minnesota into a lawsuit negating the 2020 Presidential election. Minnesota arguably has the fairest elections in the country. Note that the Republicans chose Koran to represent them on the Senate Elections committee.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car

A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy