Read full article on original website
Related
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
January 2023 clearance deal: Walmart practically giving away this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman for just $25
Looking to refresh your bedding in 2023? Then check out this unbeatable deal on the 4.2-star-rated The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set. It's just $25 at Walmart -- well under half its original $69 price. "This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme." The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king; both are $25. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available)....
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Popculture
There's a Huge 'The Pioneer Woman' Kitchen Sale Happening at Walmart Right Now: Get These Essentials While You Can
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with new slow cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, kitchen cookware essentials or even floral decorations, know this: Walmart has a huge sale on The Pioneer Woman kitchen items happening now. Top products in this article:. The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew...
TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Reorganize Your Bathroom With These Space-Saving Finds Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet, Starting at $11
Think shower caddies, jewelry holders, under-sink storage tools, and more.
An Amazon Shopper Calls This $23 Toiletry Bag Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many things that race through my mind as I prepare for a trip. Which suitcase should I take? How many outfits should I pack? Do I have room for just one more pair of shoes? The thing I probably don’t pay enough attention to is my toiletries. They’re always the final thing I toss into my luggage, and I usually squeeze them into two or three smaller bags. Is this the most effective way to get it...
moneysavingmom.com
HUGE Savings on Merrell & Chaco Footwear!
Don’t miss these huge savings on Merrell & Chaco Footwear!. As part of Zulily’s Birthday Sale, they are offering HUGE savings on Merrell & Chaco Footwear! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are tons of shoes in...
The 15 Best Mattresses in a Box, According to People Who Have Slept on Them
Boxed mattresses are everywhere these days, which begs the question: Which ones are worth the money? Here are 15 top picks—from Casper to Tuft & Needle—according to our friends, family and coworkers.
Woman Uses Ikea Bookcases For Her Kitchen Pantry and It's Genius
Are we still shocked by these Ikea hacks at this point?
Swap Out Your Stained Plastic Containers for This Popular Glass Pyrex Set That's $10 Off Right Now
By now, most of us have heard about the potential dangers of storing and reheating food in plastic containers. Over the years numerous studies have found that heating up leftovers in a plastic container may cause harmful chemicals to leach out of the container and into the food. And since there's no way to really know what's leaching out, experts often recommend replacing plastic containers for glass ones.Luckily if you're looking to swap out all your old, stained plastic containers for a glass set, this beloved 18-piece Pyrex glass food storage container set is currently on major sale for only...
Amazon's Valentine's Day Fashion Starting at $16 Is Giving Us Major Heart Eyes
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
Amazon Deals: Rugs up to 77% off, Hanes Men's Henley Long Sleeve Shirt only $9.86 (51% off), up to 75% off GAP clothing, DEWALT Tools up to 54% off
Amazon has impressive deals including rugs in many styles up to 77% off, up to 75% off select GAP clothing for adults and kids, Hanes Men's Henley Long Sleeve Shirt for only $9.86 (51% off), food storage containers 14-pc set with lids only $27.95 (53% off), DEWALT Tools up to 54% off, Eufy security cameras and video doorbells up to 42% off and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
money.com
Did You Know You Can Buy Houseplants Fom Amazon? Shop Now and Save up to 50%
Houseplants are having a moment right now, and for a good reason. They’re one of the most inexpensive ways to make your home look luxurious, and you can maintain the greenery and color in your home with minimum upkeep. If you’re looking for your next houseplant, there’s a way to get a slice of nature delivered to your doorstep without having to make a trip to the nursery! The Costa Farms store on Amazon has a huge selection of houseplants, from exotic tropicals to more common varieties, and you can get them for a fraction of the cost of other retailers.
This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
“You can literally vacuum when the kids nap” Even if you've been using an upright vacuum cleaner for most of your cleaning projects, there's nothing quite like the freedom of yanking out a lightweight stick vacuum to tackle quick jobs. And right now, you can score the iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100 at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 150-watt motor that can hit suction speeds up to 18,000 pascals, sucking up fine dust, stray hairs, and debris from both carpets and...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0