Quick Hits From Bengals Coaches Corner: Frank Pollack's O-Line Hears His Moral Of The Story; Callahan On Re-Emergence Of The Run

thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Hayden Hurst Announces AFC Championship Game Decision
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Hurst was added to the Bengals' injury report with a calf issue on Thursday, but he told media on Friday that he'll be good to go this weekend. Hurst reeled in five catches for 59 yards and a ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is named after an underrated OU football player. 'Such a good guy'
Sherwood Taylor doesn’t remember deciding to become friends with Zac Henderson. For starters, when they were safeties at OU in the 1970s, all the defensive backs tended to hang out together. In the locker room. After practice. During downtimes. Taylor contends they didn’t have much of a choice.
ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash
ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
‘To pray or to win, it ain’t no sin;’ Nuns cheer Bengals on with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI — There is a special group of Cincinnati Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. >>‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias went to their very first game this...
