Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

By Jon Freeman
 3 days ago
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised , which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022.

Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in your soda, the lime in your Corona, shotgun in your Tacoma, the Audrey to your Hank…” — i.e., all the things his current girlfriend just isn’t.

Radio has begun to take notice of the song as well. It’s currently sitting at Number 34 on Billboard’s country radio-monitoring chart, and a few spots higher at Number 29 on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart.

In February, Whitters will embark on her headlining Raised Tour, hitting clubs and theaters for several dates through April. Later in the spring, she’ll be opening up several dates for Shania Twain , including at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. At the start of September, she’s set to support Eric Church for a few dates of his summer tour, including two nights at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington.

