ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Southwest Airlines says it lost $220M in 4Q due to holiday cancelations

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines reported on Thursday a loss of $220 million in the fourth quarter due mainly to crippling cancelations at the end of 2022 from a winter storm followed by "operational issues" that left passengers stranded for days and the carrier under federal investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1CGb_0kS7Yc4L00
Southwest Airlines reported a $220 million fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, citing crippling cancelations at the end of 2022 from a winter storm followed by "operational issues" that left passengers stranded for days. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights, representing roughly two-thirds of its schedule over that time as frustrations bubbled over at its airport counters around the country,

"Due to the operational disruptions in late December, which resulted in more than 16,700 flight cancellations, we incurred a fourth-quarter pre-tax negative impact of approximately $800 million (or approximately $620 million on an after-tax basis), which resulted in a fourth-quarter 2022 net loss," Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement .

"Despite the negative financial impacts in the first quarter of 2022 due to the Omicron variant and in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the operational disruptions, we generated full-year 2022 net income, excluding special items, of $723 million."

News of the fourth quarter financial hit comes a day after the Transportation Department said it was investigating the carrier to determine whether it illegally overbooked passengers without the flights to accommodate.

"The DOT is in the initial phase of a rigorous and comprehensive investigation into Southwest Airlines' holiday debacle that stranded millions," a spokesperson told CNN and NBC News. "DOT has made clear to Southwest that it must provide timely refunds and reimbursements and will hold Southwest accountable if it fails to do so.

"DOT is also probing whether Southwest executives engaged in unrealistic scheduling of flights which under federal law is considered an unfair and deceptive practice."

Southwest in a statement Wednesday said it would cooperate with the investigation while noting the storm hampered its operations.

"Our holiday flight schedule was thoughtfully designed and offered to our customers with the backing of a solid plan to operate it and with ample staffing," the airline said. "Our systems and processes became stressed while working to recover from multiple days of flight cancelations across 50 airports in the wake of an unprecedented storm."

Jordan said Southwest is continuing its own investigation into the problems that caused the massive cancelations that left thousands stranded at airports.

"We have swiftly taken steps to bolster our operational resilience and are undergoing a detailed review of the December events," Jordan said. "In addition, our board of directors has established an operations review committee that is working with the company's management to help oversee the company's response.

"As part of our efforts, we are also conducting a third-party review of the December events and are reexamining the priority of technology and other investments planned in 2023."

On Jan. 18, Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, called for a strike authorization vote citing a lack of progress in contract negotiations for pilots. The union set a strike authorization vote for May 1, to give proper warnings to customers and allow members to prepare of negotiations remain stalled.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’

An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Flight attendant sits on the floor the entire flight to comfort distressed passenger

Not everyone enjoys flying. The level of non-enjoyment can range from mild discomfort to full blown Aerophobia, which is defined as an extreme fear of flying. While flying is the quickest way to get to far away destinations, for some people being that far off the ground is terrifying and they'd rather take their chances on the ground. A passenger flying from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to JFK International Airport in New York confronted that fear while flying with Delta. The woman, who is currently still unidentified expressed that she was nervous to fly according to Molly Simonson Lee, a passenger seated behind the woman who witnessed the encounter. Tight spaces don't make for much privacy, but in this case, the world is better for knowing this took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Is It Worth Paying For United’s Economy Plus Seats?

United offers several categories of seats on its planes. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to know what you’re getting because the names are nonspecific and confusing. For US domestic flights, you’ll get to choose from these categories:. United First – This is the first-class product on flights within the...
Inside the Magic

Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides

When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy