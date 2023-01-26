How to watch Duke presser ahead of Georgia Tech game

A few days removed from Monday night's 78-75 road loss to the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two of his players, junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate center Ryan Young, will address the media in Durham at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Fans can tune in to the press conference on ACC Network Extra. It will stream live, and a replay should be available on the ESPN app afterward.

Scheyer will likely provide an update on the status of freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who suffered a left lower-leg injury early in the second half at Virginia Tech. Whitehead didn't reenter the game but returned from the locker room to the bench while using crutches and with an ice pack around his lower leg.

The unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) sit No. 9 in the ACC standings and are 1-4 in conference road games this season.

They face another bout on an opponent's home floor when they take on the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

