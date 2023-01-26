ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Extends Last-Minute Offer to California Athlete Naseri Danielson

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gAMl_0kS7YYUJ00

Danielson is a 2023 prospect that played both wide receiver and safety in high school

The 2023 national signing is six days away, and BYU is still trying to put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday, BYU extended a last-minute offer to California athlete Naseri Danielson. Danielson, who is listed at 6'2, played both wide receiver and safety for St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.

Danielson was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he racked up competing offers from from Army, Navy, and Nevada among others early in the process. Danielson has been recruited by various PAC-12 schools throughout his recruitment, but BYU is the first Power Five school to pull the trigger and extend an offer. The Cougars are hoping to swoop in at the final hour and land Danielson's services.

As a wide receiver, Danielson excels at high-pointing the football to make contested catches and he is naturally gifted at creating separation off the line of scrimmage. He racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 65 catches as a senior. On defense, Danielson could be described as a ball-hawking safety. He finished with three interceptions in 2022. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Off the football field, Danielson excels in the classroom where he has a 4.0 GPA.

With so few days before signing day, BYU will push to make Danielson a late addition to the 2023 signing class. The Cougars have already completed an important to step in the process - Danielson was on BYU's campus for an official visit last weekend.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
FanBuzz

Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California

I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
ARIZONA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
JACKSON, WY
OnlyHomers

Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly Fired

There was a major announcement out of Miami today as a top football coach has been fired late after the season ended. According to Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, the University of Miami Hurricanes have fired the football team's offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis.
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

ASU guard DJ Horne suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team'

Arizona State junior guard DJ Horne, a preseason all-conference media pick and the team's leading returning scorer from last season, has been suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to ESPNU broadcaster Roxy Bernstein, who made the comment just prior to the first half of ASU’s game at Washington State Saturday.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
514
Followers
799
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy