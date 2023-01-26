BYU Extends Last-Minute Offer to California Athlete Naseri Danielson

Danielson is a 2023 prospect that played both wide receiver and safety in high school

The 2023 national signing is six days away, and BYU is still trying to put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday, BYU extended a last-minute offer to California athlete Naseri Danielson. Danielson, who is listed at 6'2, played both wide receiver and safety for St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.

Danielson was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he racked up competing offers from from Army, Navy, and Nevada among others early in the process. Danielson has been recruited by various PAC-12 schools throughout his recruitment, but BYU is the first Power Five school to pull the trigger and extend an offer. The Cougars are hoping to swoop in at the final hour and land Danielson's services.

As a wide receiver, Danielson excels at high-pointing the football to make contested catches and he is naturally gifted at creating separation off the line of scrimmage. He racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 65 catches as a senior. On defense, Danielson could be described as a ball-hawking safety. He finished with three interceptions in 2022. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Off the football field, Danielson excels in the classroom where he has a 4.0 GPA.

With so few days before signing day, BYU will push to make Danielson a late addition to the 2023 signing class. The Cougars have already completed an important to step in the process - Danielson was on BYU's campus for an official visit last weekend.

