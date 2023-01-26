Read full article on original website
Related
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Artist Eric Nash debuts new work at Compound YV tonight Jan. 28
Compound YV is opening a new show this evening (January 28) featuring the work of Yucca Valley-based artist Eric Nash. His dramatic two-dimensional work, which uses oil and charcoal, is inspired by scenes of the California Desert and Los Angeles. The exhibit, titled “Western Lust” opens tonight and will remain up at the gallery until March 26.
z1077fm.com
Mystery-themed paint night at Yucca Valley Library Saturday Jan. 28
The Yucca Valley Library is hosting a mystery themed painting event this weekend. Starting tomorrow (January 28) at 2 p.m., book lovers of any age are invited to join staff at the library, located on the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Old Woman Springs Road, for this fun-filled event, which is part of the San Bernardino County Library system’s mystery themed programming.
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. The post Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
American Legion Open House in Joshua Tree on Saturday, Jan. 28
Are you a veteran of the United States Military and interested in joining the American Legion?. If so, the American Legion Post 761 in Joshua Tree invites you to an open house tomorrow (January 28) where you can learn more about their organization. To be an American Legionnaire, you must have served for at least one day in the military.
newsmirror.net
Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity
A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Avenue 44 apartments moving forward in Indio after residents voiced support, concerns
The Indio Planning Commission unanimously approved a new affordable housing complex set to be on Avenue 44. Several residents were in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting. Most of them were there for the proposed Avenue 44 Apartments. The 180-unit affordable housing complex would be built just off of Golf Center Parkway. It's a place that The post Avenue 44 apartments moving forward in Indio after residents voiced support, concerns appeared first on KESQ.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
KESQ
Heavy police presence at mobile home park in Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in the city of Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the...
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio
There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line
(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
KTLA.com
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard. At the end The post DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0