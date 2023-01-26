Hailey Clauson Shares Throwback to SI Swimsuit Issue Cover in Turks and Caicos

The model landed the magazine cover in 2016.

Hailey Clauson. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hailey Clauson is feeling nostalgic. The model shared a gorgeous throwback snap from her 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue feature on Instagram on Jan. 25.

In the photo, which was taken by James Macari in Turks and Caicos, Clauson is stretched out in the sand wearing a red-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit. Her blonde locks were worn loose as hairstylist Riad Azar styled her hair in natural, beachy waves. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy kept Clauson’s look fresh-faced with a subtle pink lip.

“Throwing it back to my cover year with @si_swimsuit by @jamesmacari ✨🌊,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“Icon,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model Tanaye White. “Goddess 🔥,” added another fan.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ such an amazing experience,” responded Azar, while another person commented, “Beautiful cover.”

Clauson made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2015 and appeared in the magazine each year thereafter through 2019. She returned to the franchise in 2022, traveling to Barbados with photographer Ben Watts. See all of the pics from her 2016 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos—including the iconic cover image— here .

