Kansas City, KS

Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
MOUND CITY, MO
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
TOPEKA, KS
2 dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Student accused of bomb threat at Kansas middle school

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 497 in Lawrence investigated a bomb threat at West Middle School, 2700 Harvard Road in Lawrence. Officials indicated there was a written threat left on a technology device Wednesday. Officers, along with the ATF's Explosive Detection Unit, searched the entire...
LAWRENCE, KS
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Sports Headlines for Friday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The No. 1 seed Chiefs (15-3) dropped all three games, including a 27-24 loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 4. That was the same score for the Bengals’ overtime victory in Kansas City in this game last season. The Bengals (14-4) are riding a 10-game winning streak after eliminating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Both teams are here because of their quarterbacks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

