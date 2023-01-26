KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The No. 1 seed Chiefs (15-3) dropped all three games, including a 27-24 loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 4. That was the same score for the Bengals’ overtime victory in Kansas City in this game last season. The Bengals (14-4) are riding a 10-game winning streak after eliminating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Both teams are here because of their quarterbacks.

