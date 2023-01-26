Read full article on original website
Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
2 dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
Student accused of bomb threat at Kansas middle school
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 497 in Lawrence investigated a bomb threat at West Middle School, 2700 Harvard Road in Lawrence. Officials indicated there was a written threat left on a technology device Wednesday. Officers, along with the ATF's Explosive Detection Unit, searched the entire...
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Sports Headlines for Friday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The No. 1 seed Chiefs (15-3) dropped all three games, including a 27-24 loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 4. That was the same score for the Bengals’ overtime victory in Kansas City in this game last season. The Bengals (14-4) are riding a 10-game winning streak after eliminating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Both teams are here because of their quarterbacks.
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' play Washburn Rural in Winners' Bracket 3rd place game in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team will play in the to winner's bracket consolation 3rd place game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic due to a 38-37 loss to Wichita South on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-2) will play Washburn Rural at 11:30 am on Saturday morning. Catch all...
🏀 Salthawk Girls' win over Shawnee Mission North in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson High School Girls' basketball advanced to the semi-final games at the Shawnee Heights Thunderbird Classic on Thursday night with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North High. Hutch got off to a slow start trailing 7 to 6 afther the first quarter of play. Hutch then...
🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South
TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
