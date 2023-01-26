Read full article on original website
columbiachronicle.com
Five candidates for Chicago mayor make their case for city’s top office at progressive forum
Five candidates for Chicago mayor sought to offer their vision for the city at a progressive voter forum on Jan. 26, covering a range of issues around violence prevention, housing, workers’ rights and education. Ja’Mal Green, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and...
fox32chicago.com
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
Pritzker won't endorse in Chicago mayor's race
Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed more than 20 candidates in Chicago’s aldermanic elections, but he did not endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-election or anyone else running for her job.
fox32chicago.com
Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum
CHICAGO - It is still more than a month away but the race for Chicago’s next mayor is heating up. The first day of early voting is now in the books – with 342 votes cast between both downtown early voting sites on Thursday. As those eager voters...
Lightfoot rival torches mayor over crime ahead of election: 'People keep dying'
Willie Wilson, entrepreneur and McDonalds franchisee running for mayor of Chicago, slammed Lori Lightfoot over the city's crime crisis.
'Enough is enough': Chicago activists demand justice, accountability in wake of Tyre Nichols death
Activists said the formation of an elected citywide commission for police oversight, similar to Chicago's police district councils, is the next step in reform.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
'Hunt them down like a rabbit': Mayoral candidate stands by comment about criminals
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is making no apologies for saying some fleeing criminal suspects should be – in his words – hunted down.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
1st Ward resident thinks aldermanic campaign sign was taken away for political reasons
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the case of a vanishing campaign sign for an aldermanic candidate in the 1st Ward. Surveillance video shows a sport-utility vehicle pulling up, and someone appears to get out and grab the sign for candidate Sam Royko. We have heard similar claims about signs being removed from other candidates and residents. The sign for Royko – a candidate for 1st Ward alderman and the youngest son of late Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko – had been at the corner of Pete Smolenski's Logan Square home. "On our security video, we noticed someone taking the sign...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that at least 10 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Austin neighborhood this month. The cars are being targeted by thieves who get tips on social media. The car thefts happened on:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January...
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago mayoral candidate unveils laundry list of new taxes
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson vowed Tuesday that, if elected, he'll push for a city income tax and a long laundry list of other taxes and fees.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
