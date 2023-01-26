ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

By Kelly Maricle
 6 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston.

Emergency responders were called to the location owned by Metro Motors just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of an explosion and fire. When they arrived, they found the rear of the building was on fire.

Costello was found suffering from serious burns and he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No one else was in the building at the time of the explosion.

The PCSO is continuing to investigate the incident.

