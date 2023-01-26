Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsmirror.net
Another heated Yucaipa City Council meeting, as citizens express opinions on city manager
On Jan. 23, at the Yucaipa special and regular city council meetings, over 100 concerned citizens filled up the council chambers and overflowed into the community room. Some carried signs calling for the recall of Bobby Duncan and Matt Garner and others questioned Mayor Justin Beaver and Chris Venable’s actions at the last city council meeting, where behind closed doors and under the guise of “transparency,” City Manager Ray Casey was “retired” and he and City Attorney David Snow were released from their contracts.
City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter. The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Tortoise Rescue & Drop-Off planned for 29 Palms
If you are relatively new to the Morongo Basin you are probably familiar with our Desert Tortoise, a native species here in the Mojave Desert. What you may not know is that there are many residents here that have and care for tortoises at their homes. These tortoises are usually rescues or perhaps wanderers that ventured into a homestead built near their habitat. There are hundreds of these houses around the Hi Desert – many located near the northern border of the National Park.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Artist Eric Nash debuts new work at Compound YV tonight Jan. 28
Compound YV is opening a new show this evening (January 28) featuring the work of Yucca Valley-based artist Eric Nash. His dramatic two-dimensional work, which uses oil and charcoal, is inspired by scenes of the California Desert and Los Angeles. The exhibit, titled “Western Lust” opens tonight and will remain up at the gallery until March 26.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
newsmirror.net
Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity
A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0