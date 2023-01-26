POLL: Help name the newest puppies of Humane Society for Southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Who doesn’t love cute puppies?

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington has asked the team at AM Extra to help find out the names of seven puppies at the shelter — and now we want your help deciding on a group of names.

Check out the slideshow of puppies below, and then vote in the poll below that.

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington has asked the team at AM Extra to help find out the names of seven puppies at the shelter — and now we want your help deciding on a group of names (Credit: Humane Society of Southwest Washington)

What should we name the newest puppies of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington?

Future Newshounds: Flash, Spot, Chroma, Chyron, Glitch, Promo, Tag

Pacific Northwest Pups: Cedar, Snow, Summit, Fern, River, Ocean, Douglas

Good Bois, Good Beverages: Pinot, Hops, Bubbles, Porter, Java, Whiskey, Gin

Lil Buns: Donut, Pita, Challah, Pretzel, Muffin, Biscuit, Brownie

Vote in the poll below:

If viewing in the KOIN 6 News mobile app, click here to vote .

Voting starts Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:01 p.m.

