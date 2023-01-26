Read full article on original website
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever
Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
New TikTok Challenge Tests Your Buffalo Accent [VIDEO]
This may be the first TikTok challenge you ever participate in, and it’s kind of hard to resist when the challenge allegedly “confirms your Buffalonian status.”. Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers have a unique accent, and when you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable. Maybe you didn’t even know it was there!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 27 - January 29
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do as we head into the final weekend of January, there is plenty happening across the region. "Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" kicked of at KeyBank Center on Thursday and continues through Sunday. It features Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast and other characters. "Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic," a release says. You can find more information here.
Every Single Country Concert in Buffalo, New York
Get your pen and start marking your save-the-dates on the calendar! Here are all of the country concerts that are coming to Buffalo this year!
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announces 2023 dates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival will be held on Hertel Avenue once again this summer, with organizers on Wednesday officially announcing the dates of the 2023 event. The beloved street festival will bring Buffalo’s robust Italian dining scene back to North Buffalo in mid-July, running Friday through Sunday, July 14-16. The […]
Cheektowaga’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Is Amazing [PHOTOS]
Everytown in Western New York has some sort of a stereotype attached to it. Things like All the Rich People live in Clarence or in Orchard Park or that the blue-collar workers live in West Seneca or Cheektowaga aka Cheektowvegas. Well, the most expensive home for sale in Cheektowaga might...
20 Things to Do in WNY Under $20 This Winter
Nowadays it seems like there is less and less you can do with $20. But, we’ll let you in on a little secret: there ARE still a bunch of fun ways you can step out without draining your bank account. From hitting up snow tubing to dancing your heart out at a silent disco, you might be surprised by just how much you can do in WNY. If you’re working on building up your savings but still down for a good time, well my friends, this will be your new favorite guide.
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
The Buffalo History Museum Needs Items From The Blizzard of 2022
The blizzard that hit Western New York at the end of 2022 was a historic one. Now, the Buffalo History Museum is hoping to preserve memories of it. Buffalo weather forecasters were calling it a "Generational storm" before it arrived and it definitely lived up to the hype. It was a blizzard like none we have seen since the famous "Blizzard of '77." We have definitely had other storms come through that shut down some towns like the "Surprise October Storm" and "Snowvember." Just a few weeks before this blizzard we received over 6 feet of snow in certain parts of Western New York. Yet, few of those storms left as much devastation as the "Blizzard of 22."
BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus
Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
BTF places billboards around city calling for change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
