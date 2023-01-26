Kohr Explores: Lunar New Year lanterns to illuminate Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Lan Su Chinese Garden is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with traditional Lunar New Year lantern viewings.

The garden is opening to the public in the evening Thursday for their annual lantern viewing nights. Hundreds of visitors are expected to watch the Dragon Dance which features nearly two dozen dancers.

Kohr Harlan went out to Northwest Portland with a sneak peek of the beautiful night-time displays.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.