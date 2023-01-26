University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams.

Construction crews are set to place the beams in the new tower in February to finish the framing of the nine-story building. A UNMH spokeswoman says the beam signing is an exciting milestone in the construction project, but it’s also a way to show appreciation to their employees.

“It’s also an opportunity for all of us here at UNM Hospital, no matter our role, our department, we get to literally become part of the hospital expansion, enshrining a piece of our legacy into the very structure of the tower,” said Makenzie McNeill

The new critical care tower… Set to open in 2024… Will have a larger emergency department and add 96 beds, which officials say will help address the chronic shortage of space.

