Orlando, FL

Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March. Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans...
Central Florida sees brief cooldown before returning to 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another chilly start across Central Florida, we are in for a slight warmup. Expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida on Friday, but temperatures will top off in the mid-60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 64 degrees in Orlando. The...
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
49 scholarships honor victims of Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. – Time is running out to apply for one of 49 Legacy Scholarships that honor the 49 people killed during the June 12, 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire in the packed LGBTQ bar on Latin...
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
Orlando hospitality group calls for new sales tax to improve safety downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Hospitality Alliance submitted a proposal to the city Thursday, and it calls for a 5% surcharge on all sales at establishments in Orlando’s downtown entertainment district. They’re calling it a safety surcharge. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver| Bill to...
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
