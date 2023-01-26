Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Torchy’s Tacos 1st Florida location to open soon, 2nd coming in spring
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to open its first location in the Sunshine State and a second location will not be too far behind. The first Florida location is set to open in St. Petersburg at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.
click orlando
Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March. Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans...
click orlando
Lights are on at The Wheel at ICON Park, attraction not ready to roll yet
ORLANDO, Fla. – People may see The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lit up for the first time in weeks since it lost power on New Year’s Eve, but the attraction is not welcoming riders back on yet. The observation wheel had to be evacuated on Dec....
click orlando
Central Florida sees brief cooldown before returning to 80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – After another chilly start across Central Florida, we are in for a slight warmup. Expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida on Friday, but temperatures will top off in the mid-60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 64 degrees in Orlando. The...
click orlando
Built this show on rock ‘n’ roll: Live performances at Garden Theatre return with a bang
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Garden Theatre’s return to live performance after a six-month hiatus came with dirty jokes, rock ‘n’ roll and a confetti cannon. The Winter Garden establishment rose from the ashes left over from a public feud between its board and employees last summer with a burst of energy in “Rock of Ages” Thursday night.
click orlando
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
click orlando
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police were in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
click orlando
‘Fear into hope:’ Daytona Beach resource center for women with cancer gets results
Daytona Beach, Fl. – For many women dealing with a cancer diagnosis, the news can, of course, be overwhelming. Charlene’s Dream in Daytona Beach aims to help those women through their journey. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school...
click orlando
🩸‘Pride, accomplishment:’ Lake County woman donates over 70 gallons of blood
LEESBURG, Fla. – More than 50 years ago a national proclamation was signed designating January as ‘National Blood Donor Awareness Month.’. January is typically a period of critical blood shortage as people tend to stop donating during the holidays, and when they get sick during cold and flu season.
click orlando
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
click orlando
49 scholarships honor victims of Pulse massacre
ORLANDO, Fla. – Time is running out to apply for one of 49 Legacy Scholarships that honor the 49 people killed during the June 12, 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire in the packed LGBTQ bar on Latin...
click orlando
‘Strong little girl:’ Newborn found abandoned in cold outdoors, Polk sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies responding early Saturday to a report of a crying baby near Mulberry found an abandoned newborn who medics estimated to be just an hour old, according to a news release. Deputies made their way to the Mulberry area around 1:47 a.m., reaching...
click orlando
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
click orlando
Orlando hospitality group calls for new sales tax to improve safety downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Hospitality Alliance submitted a proposal to the city Thursday, and it calls for a 5% surcharge on all sales at establishments in Orlando’s downtown entertainment district. They’re calling it a safety surcharge. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver| Bill to...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
click orlando
‘History does repeat itself:’ Lessons learned from the Holocaust
ORLANDO, Fla. – Louis Goldman’s grandfather arrived as a teen in the U.S. before World War II. He and his family escaped Jewish persecution in Europe, but not all of his relatives escaped. “One of the things that I remember as a young child is first learning about...
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
click orlando
‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested after video showed them robbing a delivery driver in Orange County on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were flagged down by a witness after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed near the Caden Apartments complex along Americana Boulevard.
