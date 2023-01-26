ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon chamber young professionals event Jan. 31

Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a young professionals event with cocktails, conversations and connections from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Rusty Bucket at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. To register, visit bit.ly/3V7dKZc.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Camp scholarships can provide opportunity when needed

Summer camps can get a little pricey. There’s some help available if you need it. “Our Cleveland community feels strongly that Jewish camp is a cultivator of Jewish values, traditions and culture,” said Rob Berick, chief marketing officer at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. “Camp creates...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tower City Centers adds retail, dining

Tower City Center announced Jan. 17 the addition of four more tenants to the center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. The stores include Kouture Kreationz, Media Luna Bakery, The Lash Bag and The Blush Gallery. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, located...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lorain celebrates 125 years

Since its founding in 1898, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th St. in Lorain, has been a pillar of the Lorain County church community. The parish is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special service. The service, set for 4 p.m., Jan. 28, will...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mendel’s kosher BBQ accepting reservations for soft opening

Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening. The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2021, and went to auction in November. For...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Silver Linings: Rena Wertheim

Rena Wertheim spent her professional career helping others, so it’s no surprise that she has continued living out these values since her retirement in June 2020. A dedicated member of the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland and volunteer at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, she has used her professional experience and personal skills to better the lives of those in need.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy