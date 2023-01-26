Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon chamber young professionals event Jan. 31
Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a young professionals event with cocktails, conversations and connections from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Rusty Bucket at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. To register, visit bit.ly/3V7dKZc.
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Camp scholarships can provide opportunity when needed
Summer camps can get a little pricey. There’s some help available if you need it. “Our Cleveland community feels strongly that Jewish camp is a cultivator of Jewish values, traditions and culture,” said Rob Berick, chief marketing officer at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. “Camp creates...
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Centers adds retail, dining
Tower City Center announced Jan. 17 the addition of four more tenants to the center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. The stores include Kouture Kreationz, Media Luna Bakery, The Lash Bag and The Blush Gallery. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, located...
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
cleveland19.com
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positive changes are coming soon to Cleveland’s East Side with the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood getting the chance to rebuild. Friday kicked off the beginning of construction on Phase II of the Woodhill Homes project for the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The United States Department of Housing...
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Morning Journal
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lorain celebrates 125 years
Since its founding in 1898, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 418 W. 15th St. in Lorain, has been a pillar of the Lorain County church community. The parish is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special service. The service, set for 4 p.m., Jan. 28, will...
Lake County pizza shop hosts fundraiser for woman injured in holiday storm
Janay Johnson’s family and community are rallying around her as she faces a long road of recovery after being stranded for hours in a December snow drift.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mendel’s kosher BBQ accepting reservations for soft opening
Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening. The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2021, and went to auction in November. For...
Ashton’s Army forms birthday parade for boy with cancer
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to celebrate the birthday of 3-year-old Ashton, who is battling pediatric brain cancer. They call themselves Ashton’s Army. They celebrated his birthday by forming a parade route to pass his Elyria home. He was outside to watch all those who’ve come to show their love and […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Rena Wertheim
Rena Wertheim spent her professional career helping others, so it’s no surprise that she has continued living out these values since her retirement in June 2020. A dedicated member of the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland and volunteer at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, she has used her professional experience and personal skills to better the lives of those in need.
Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
