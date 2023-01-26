CHERRY, Minn. — After complaints of a noxious odor at the Cherry School, the superintendent says the issue is now hopefully fixed. Dr. Reggie Engebritson, the superintendent of St. Louis County Schools, said on Wednesday that the district “found a small leak on the roof [on Tuesday] and turned off the propane,” with contractors fixing the leak “immediately.”

