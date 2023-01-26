Read full article on original website
North Indian Canyon Drive closed due to low visibility
Palm Springs Police closed North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnett Sunday due to blowing sand and low visibility. The roadway was closed at 6:00 a.m. and there is currently no word on when the road is set to reopen as strong winds continue to reduce visibility in the area. For up-to-date information The post North Indian Canyon Drive closed due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ.
Operation Dust Devil: Week 5 OHV Enforcement Update
The fifth week of Operation Dust Devil saw enforcement all over the county, with the majority of patrols happening in Apple Valley, El Mirage, Juniper Flats and Big Bear. There were 28 code citations, 13 county code enforcement citations, six vehicles towed and one arrest. Deputies also say they made an additional 760 educational contacts with OHV enthusiasts, and they assisted in one case with medical aid.
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. The post Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
Mystery-themed paint night at Yucca Valley Library Saturday Jan. 28
The Yucca Valley Library is hosting a mystery themed painting event this weekend. Starting tomorrow (January 28) at 2 p.m., book lovers of any age are invited to join staff at the library, located on the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Old Woman Springs Road, for this fun-filled event, which is part of the San Bernardino County Library system’s mystery themed programming.
City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter. The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Avenue 44 apartments moving forward in Indio after residents voiced support, concerns
The Indio Planning Commission unanimously approved a new affordable housing complex set to be on Avenue 44. Several residents were in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting. Most of them were there for the proposed Avenue 44 Apartments. The 180-unit affordable housing complex would be built just off of Golf Center Parkway. It's a place that The post Avenue 44 apartments moving forward in Indio after residents voiced support, concerns appeared first on KESQ.
Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity
A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers
The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:12PM PST until January 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000. and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and 6000. feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet, up to. 12 inches expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph. with...
Heavy police presence at mobile home park in Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in the city of Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the...
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
