Marvel Studios is getting ready to take The Multiverse Saga to the next level with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania will introduce fans to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who will be the main antagonist of the film and the next two Avengers movies. Kang is very different from Thanos (Josh Brolin) which adds up to a very different and compelling villain. Majors is busy at Sundance Film Festival and was chatting with Deadline where he revealed some of his inspirations for how he will portray the villain. The actor revealed that he used actual conquerors as inspiration as well as Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

8 DAYS AGO