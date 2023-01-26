Read full article on original website
Major Trade Made In MLB
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safe
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!
Three-star center Braden Pierce commits to Maryland men’s basketball
Three-star center Braden Pierce announced his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball Saturday. Pierce committed on his visit to College Park this weekend, a visit he announced earlier in the month. Pierce, originally out of Woodstock, Georgia, but now a member of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) post-graduate national team,...
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit
Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
Maryland leaders express outrage over fatal beating of Black man by police in Memphis
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Almost eight years after thepolice in-custody death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, leaders in Maryland expressed outrage over the fatal beating of a Black man by police during a traffic stop in Tennessee. "Enough is enough and I'm tired of it," said Ryan Coleman, president of...
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3
Baltimore is making national news for its unique salt boxes. Baltimore’s Salt Box Lady Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city.
Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy
There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals
Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
2-year-old shot in the face, man killed in Baltimore gunfire
A man was killed and a two-year-old was shot in the face when gunshots rang out in Baltimore on Saturday, officials said. Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city’s Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Saturday evening. One man standing in the street was fatally struck and declared dead at a local hospital while another man was shot in the arm, CBS News reported. A woman driving her car down the street at the time with two children, ages 6 and 2, was also...
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns Winter ’23
This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Fallston funny man doing it for laughs; celebrates 40th birthday
Turning 40 is a milestone. Some celebrate with a surprise party, a trip to Vegas and some even jump out of a plane.
Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket
A Maryland man collected a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after winning $50,000 from a different game.
