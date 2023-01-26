Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 27, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6626 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 27, 2023. Listing of the Day: 1320 N. Stafford Street (Arlington) Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of...
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
arlnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Bellevue Forest
Bellevue Forest is a secluded and quiet neighborhood in the upper northeastern section of Arlington County. Surrounded by a lush wooded area with plenty of wildlife providing a serene ambiance just minutes away from D.C. Located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., it is a close-knit community that enjoys the best of both worlds offering a family-friendly setting while only “one stoplight away” from the urban conveniences of the city.
loudounnow.com
New Downtown Venue Has Deep Historic District Roots
Industry statistics put the median life of a restaurant at under three years; less than half will still be in business a decade after opening their doors. Leesburg restauranteur Fabian Saeidi certainly has beaten those odds, celebrating 50 years of serving diners on King Street. And he’s marking the anniversary...
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
mdtheatreguide.com
News: The Little Theatre of Alexandria Announces Its 2023-2024 (and 90th Anniversary) Season
It’s 2023, and that brings forth the end of the Little Theatre of Alexandria’s current theatrical season (2022-2023) and ushers in the beginning of yet another year of top-notch entertainment in Old Town. The most exciting aspect of the 2023-2024 season is that it will also signal the...
arlnow.com
Arlington seeks funding to increase bus service to Amazon HQ2 via Columbia Pike
Arlington County is applying for regional funding to run buses every six minutes between Fairfax County and Amazon’s second headquarters in Pentagon City during peak hours. The Arlington County Board on Saturday authorized staff to apply for up to $8 million in Northern Virginia Transportation Commission funding. Funding would offset the operating costs associated with running 10 buses per hour during peak times for two years along a new Metrobus route dubbed the 16M, connecting the Skyline complex in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County down Columbia Pike, to Pentagon City and Crystal City.
theburn.com
Rai’s Pizza starts serving up pies in Ashburn
Ashburn fans of Rai’s Pizza have a new place to get their favorite pies. The second Rai’s location has officially opened its doors at the Ashburn Ice House. As The Burn first reported last June, Rai’s has moved into the space vacated by Pomodoro Pizza, Pasta & More, which had been a longtime tenant inside the ice skating facility.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
WTOP
From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants
In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
ffxnow.com
Photos: Upgrade of Reston Town Center’s public spaces nearly finished
Reston Town Center’s main public spaces have gotten a facelift. A visual look shows that much of the work on the public spaces is completed or underway, bringing new life to areas that have been untouched for more than 30 years. Upgrades to the pavilion include two fire pits...
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
arlnow.com
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
