North Dakota Farmers Union opposed to House Bill 1371
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is a leader in agriculture and energy in our nation. Our state is known for its family farms, and the idea of going corporate always leads to heated debates. Now, House Bill 1371 addresses this topic. In simple terms, the bill would slowly allow farms to be set up […]
North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
KFYR-TV
In one month, 1,700 citations issued in ND, 654 for not wearing seatbelts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,700 citations were issued in North Dakota between November and mid-December. Of those citations, 654 were for failing to wear a seatbelt and 27 were child restraint citations. Data for 2022 shows that 65 percent of those in North Dakota that died in an accident were not wearing a seatbelt.
wdayradionow.com
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
These are the counties with the most emergency shelters in North Dakota
(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more […]
KFYR-TV
Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual midwinter waterfowl survey in North Dakota is conducted in early January. It is an index for waterfowl that winter in the Central Flyway states, providing insight to the overall abundance and general distribution on where birds are wintering. “We’re counting anything from ducks, geese...
KFYR-TV
Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products. Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness. Hannah Erbele...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
kfgo.com
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
valleynewslive.com
Childcare providers could receive monthly payments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
State legislators are presenting a resolution to save the wild horses at TRNP
UPDATE – JAN. 27, 12:10 P.M. The resolution has been introduced and can be found right here. ORIGINAL STORY – JAN. 26, 5:52 P.M. MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — We elect our state legislators to represent the people, and to many North Dakotans, the future of the wild horses in Teddy Roosevelt National Park is an […]
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
kfgo.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
