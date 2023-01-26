ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsh County, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota Farmers Union opposed to House Bill 1371

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is a leader in agriculture and energy in our nation. Our state is known for its family farms, and the idea of going corporate always leads to heated debates. Now, House Bill 1371 addresses this topic. In simple terms, the bill would slowly allow farms to be set up […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
wdayradionow.com

Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

These are the counties with the most emergency shelters in North Dakota

(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual midwinter waterfowl survey in North Dakota is conducted in early January. It is an index for waterfowl that winter in the Central Flyway states, providing insight to the overall abundance and general distribution on where birds are wintering. “We’re counting anything from ducks, geese...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products. Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness. Hannah Erbele...
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
redlakenationnews.com

North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill

BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Childcare providers could receive monthly payments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy