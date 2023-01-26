Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
Tre Mitchell brings multiple skills to West Virginia
Tre Mitchell had all the accolades and all of the tools. While in prep school, he was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. He scored more than 1,000 points there at Woodstock Academy, where he played his junior and senior years.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Auburn Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 80-77 win over Auburn. The win was the Mountaineers' second over a ranked team this year, and helped the Big 12 to a 7-3 win in the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Jimmy Bell Erik Stevenson Kedrian Johnson Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson note that a "back to the wall" mentality may have helped in their win over Auburn. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Doddridge County picks off another state contender, leads Webster County whole way
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a pretty good simulation of the state tournament for Doddridge County this week: face a Pendleton County team on Friday that had just beaten Class A co-No. 1 Tucker County, then turn around for a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal against Webster County on Saturday.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
West Virginia artists wanted for Weston project
West Virginia artists have a new opportunity to showcase their talents and help raise funds for the Weston Cultural Center repair and restoration project in Lewis County. Jacob Wingett, Weston's current AmeriCorps worker for the City of Weston, is spearheading the effort. Artists would create their visions on slate tiles...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Humane Society hoping to raise additional $1.2 million for new facility
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Humane Society’s new $2 million facility is almost complete, although officials are still hoping to raise $1.2 million to pay for the new building and its many amenities. Shelter Director Jonna Spatafore said the original Humane Society facility was constructed...
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jerry Joseph Garrett Jr. to Bonnie Jean Garrett, parent and child and child's spouse.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Franklin Eugene Rose III, 27, West Union, and Jonah Leigh Leggett, 20, West Union.
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Bingo, Knights of Columbus-Fairmont, 1529 Mary Lou Retton Drive. Doors open at noon. Games start at 1:30 p.m. Five early birds ($5 for all five games). Payout $35 for each game. $30 donation for 22 regular games; payout $100 each game. More. Tickets at door. Public welcome.
Labor of Love: JLVFD sponsoring drive ahead of February fundraiser
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cupid Shuffle, the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department’s February fundraiser, is scheduled for Feb. 10, and tickets are on sale now. Something different has been added this year, though, to give back in unique ways prior to the event: Members are working with local businesses to collect items for newborn babies born at Mon Health/SJMH.
