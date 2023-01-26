ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Tre Mitchell brings multiple skills to West Virginia

Tre Mitchell had all the accolades and all of the tools. While in prep school, he was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. He scored more than 1,000 points there at Woodstock Academy, where he played his junior and senior years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Auburn Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 80-77 win over Auburn. The win was the Mountaineers' second over a ranked team this year, and helped the Big 12 to a 7-3 win in the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia artists wanted for Weston project

West Virginia artists have a new opportunity to showcase their talents and help raise funds for the Weston Cultural Center repair and restoration project in Lewis County. Jacob Wingett, Weston's current AmeriCorps worker for the City of Weston, is spearheading the effort. Artists would create their visions on slate tiles...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jerry Joseph Garrett Jr. to Bonnie Jean Garrett, parent and child and child's spouse.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Franklin Eugene Rose III, 27, West Union, and Jonah Leigh Leggett, 20, West Union.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Bingo, Knights of Columbus-Fairmont, 1529 Mary Lou Retton Drive. Doors open at noon. Games start at 1:30 p.m. Five early birds ($5 for all five games). Payout $35 for each game. $30 donation for 22 regular games; payout $100 each game. More. Tickets at door. Public welcome.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Labor of Love: JLVFD sponsoring drive ahead of February fundraiser

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cupid Shuffle, the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department’s February fundraiser, is scheduled for Feb. 10, and tickets are on sale now. Something different has been added this year, though, to give back in unique ways prior to the event: Members are working with local businesses to collect items for newborn babies born at Mon Health/SJMH.
WESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy