What local bank just got a new president? 👀

 3 days ago
Bank of America names Jim Morehead (left) as president, with Alex Yang becoming Seattle market executive, succeeding Jeremey Williams who was promoted to community relations manager executive.

Photo provided by Bank of America Seattle

There’s a new president in town... at Bank of America Seattle, that is. Jim Morehead was named president of Bank of America Seattle, and will be responsible for connecting the banking + investment resources offered through the bank’s eight lines of business across
King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, and addressing social concerns.

But the congratulations don’t stop there. We also have to shout out Alex Yang , who recently became Seattle market executive , replacing Spokane-native Jeremey Williams who was promoted to community relations manager executive .

How they’re helping Seattleites .*

