ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

One person dead after being hit by UTA FrontRunner

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – UTA has initiated a bus bridge between Draper and South Jordan after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. UTA Senior Media Relations Specialist Carl Arky told ABC4 the pedestrian was intentionally standing on the tracks...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus

SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Large sinkhole shuts down portion of westbound 1500 North in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Lehi City officials have closed a portion of westbound 1500 North to repair a large sinkhole. On its Facebook page, Lehi City said that westbound traffic would be detoured while repairs are made. The emergency road closure on westbound 1500 North extends from 300 East to...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges. Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy