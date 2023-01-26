Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
ksl.com
Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend traffic on Legacy Parkway
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the...
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
ABC 4
One person dead after being hit by UTA FrontRunner
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – UTA has initiated a bus bridge between Draper and South Jordan after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. UTA Senior Media Relations Specialist Carl Arky told ABC4 the pedestrian was intentionally standing on the tracks...
KSLTV
All students contacted following shooting incident in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police said they have identified and made contact with the six teens involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday. Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL TV that detectives are interviewing the teens, who...
kslnewsradio.com
Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus
SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
kslnewsradio.com
Large sinkhole shuts down portion of westbound 1500 North in Lehi
LEHI, Utah — Lehi City officials have closed a portion of westbound 1500 North to repair a large sinkhole. On its Facebook page, Lehi City said that westbound traffic would be detoured while repairs are made. The emergency road closure on westbound 1500 North extends from 300 East to...
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
A Utah man is facing 11 charges after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck on Interstate 80 that led to the deaths of five Arkansas students on Sunday, Jan. 22.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
KSLTV
New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges. Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified
A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
