ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Emma Roberts’ Net Worth In 2023 Shows It Pays to be a Nepo Baby

By Allie Nelson
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqaJY_0kS7U8IQ00

She's making her aunt Julia proud.

Emma Roberts ’ net worth was probably never going to be that low. Being the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of superstar Julia Roberts , Emma was likely going to be set no matter what she did in life . However, having decided to follow in her famous family ’s footsteps, she has made a name of her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8SoF_0kS7U8IQ00
Actress Julia Roberts and niece actress Emma Roberts arrive to the Los Angeles Premiere " Valentine's Day " at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Feb. 8, 2010.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Emma has appeared in both TV and movies and even released an album. She’s had some dicey relationship issues in the news, all while appearing in the limelight. We have to wonder—how much does the American Horror Story alum have to her famous name?

Here is all you need to know about Emma Roberts’ net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412OO2_0kS7U8IQ00
Eric Roberts, daughter Emma and wife Eliza during "Snow White - An Enchanting New Musical" premiere at Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Feb. 22, 2004

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Related: Emma Roberts Reveals Her Favorite Julia Roberts Movie

How did Emma Roberts become famous?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDJQZ_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts as Addie Singer in "Unfabulous"

Nickelodeon

First and foremost, Emma Roberts earned her first taste of fame because of her famous family. She is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and as such, is also the niece of one of the most famous and successful actors ever: America's Sweetheart herself, Julia Roberts. With such great Hollywood connections, Emma definitely had a leg up when she decided to pursue an acting career.

Emma’s first role was in 2001’s Blow , playing the daughter of Johnny Depp ’s character. However, her breakthrough role came as the lead in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous in 2004. The series ran until 2007 and spawned Emma’s first album, the show’s soundtrack album Unfabulous and More in 2005.

Nowadays the actress is looking to move into more adult roles from the teenage roles that have made her famous.

What is Emma Roberts' net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Emma Roberts’ net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Roberts has earned this money through her work as an actress, singer and model, aided by her famous family name.

Related: Who Are Julia Roberts’ Kids? Get to Know the 3 Teens Whose Mom Is America's Sweetheart!

How much money does Emma Roberts make?

The amount of money that Emma Roberts makes each year varies depending on the projects she undertakes each year and what they pay her. It has been reported that she makes upwards of $2 million per year.

Is Emma Roberts rich?

With a net worth of $25 million, Emma Roberts would be considered rich. Also, considering her father is actor Eric Roberts and her aunt superstar Julia Roberts, Emma would be considered rich whether she had her own impressive net worth or not.

How much does Emma Roberts make per movie?

It is unknown exactly how much Emma Roberts makes per movie. That amount is likely connected to the budget of the project and the size of her role. Given that she has a reported salary of $2 million+ per year, it is likely she earns around $2 million per movie.

Related: Who Is Julia Roberts' Husband, Danny Moder? Find Out the Secret to Their Nearly 20 Year Marriage!

How much does Emma Roberts make per episode of AHS ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE1l3_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"

FX

Emma Roberts’ salary for her time on American Horror Story is not known. It has been estimated that she likely receives around $150,000 per episode.

Related: Emma Roberts Reveals Her Favorite Horror Movies

How much did Emma Roberts get paid for Scream Queens ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1FaS_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts as Chanel in "Scream Queens"

FX

It is not known how much Emma Roberts was paid per episode for Scream Queens . As this was a Ryan Murphy production like American Horror Story , it is likely she was paid a similar amount for her role. That would put her estimated salary at $150,000 per episode.

How much did Emma Roberts get paid for Nerve ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH1Bd_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts and Dave Franco in "Nerve"

Lionsgate

It is not public knowledge how much Emma Roberts was paid for 2016’s Nerve . However, as the film had an estimated budget of $20 million and Roberts was said to have been paid $1 million for 2007’s Wild Child , it is likely she earned around $2 million for the role, if not more.

Related: Matthew Perry Reveals What Led to His Break Up With Julia Roberts

How much did Emma Roberts make in The Hunt ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33q8W7_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts in "The Hunt"

Blumhouse

It has not been revealed to the public how much Emma Roberts was paid for 2020’s The Hunt . Because of the size of her role and her star power at the time, it is likely she earned around $1 million.

How much did Emma Roberts make in Holidate ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOYmj_0kS7U8IQ00
Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in "Holidate"

Netflix

Emma Roberts has been tight-lipped about her salary for 2020’s Netflix rom-com Holidate . Considering her name recognition and resume at the time, Roberts likely made around $2 million for her role in the film, give or take.

Next, check out everything we know about Maybe I Do .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Parade

Parade

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy