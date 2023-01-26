Read full article on original website
Will yearly Covid boosters become the norm?
NEW VACCINES FOR ALL — The FDA’s expert panel on vaccines recommends that all future Covid vaccines be the new bivalent formulation, POLITICO’s Katherine Ellen Foley reports. The latest version of the shot was released in the fall to better protect against BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which were...
Tech's strange D.C. alliances
For eight full hours yesterday in Washington, at the trendy, all-exposed-brick Union Market event space AutoShop, the intellectual vanguard of the right gathered to hash out the future of American conservatism — and how its institutions might harness the disruptive forces that are shaping it, both technological and otherwise.
Annals of the revolving door
ANNALS OF THE REVOLVING DOOR: There's much to be said about how porous post-employment restrictions on congressional staffers are, but two instances illustrate that reality quite well. In the first case, Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) former chief of staff, who left the senator’s office this month after nearly 10 years in total to work for the American Petroleum Institute, previously lobbied the Senate on several issues Manchin worked on during a stint with a trade association before returning to Manchin’s office, according to a PI analysis of lobbying disclosures.
The start of a simplified Covid vaccine scheme
FDA EXPERT VACCINE ADVISERS RECOMMEND UPDATING COVID SHOTS — The FDA’s expert panel on vaccines voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that anyone receiving a first Covid vaccine going forward get a bivalent shot instead of the original formula, Katherine reports. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna reformulated the bivalent version last...
Where the Uihleins sent their cash after the insurrection
WHO GOT THE UIHLEINS’ CASH AFTER JAN. 6: A nonprofit led by GOP megadonor RichardUihlein contributed millions of dollars in 2021 to conservative groups who played roles in promoting falsehoods of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election or are linked to efforts to challenge the election results, including more than $2 million within a week of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
New video, audio show attack on Paul Pelosi in excruciating detail
Evidence from the David DePape case, including a 911 call from the Pelosi home, was obtained by a news coalition.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary calendar in New Hampshire speech
Former President Trump criticized the Democratic Party’s efforts to change up their primary calendar and boot New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation primary spot during an appearance in the Granite State on Saturday. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” Trump said at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting…
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
‘There Is a Real Sense That the Apocalypse Is Coming’
A former evangelical tracks the rise of white Christian nationalism — and looks ahead to where the movement goes next.
McCaul: Odds of conflict with China and Taiwan ‘very high’ with Biden in White House
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) suggested on Sunday that the risk of a China-Taiwan conflict is “very high” with President Biden in the White House. “We have to be prepared for this. And It could happen I think as long as Biden is in office, projecting weakness, as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading…
POLITICO Playbook: Can Harmeet Dhillon pull off an RNC shocker?
DANA POINT, Calif. — Later this morning, RNC members here at a five-star resort on the Pacific Ocean will pile into a private conference room and elect the organization’s next chair after a weekslong, bitter campaign pitting incumbent RONNA McDANIEL against top challenger HARMEET DHILLON. While McDaniel remains...
States jump into fight over prior authorization requirements
Efforts to overhaul the prior authorization process are hitting a crescendo in state legislatures, with at least 40 states expected to consider measures that would streamline the way doctors must obtain health plan sign-offs before they can order procedures, tests or treatments. Why it matters: As the nation emerges from...
Change to Covid vaccine formulation signals start of FDA pivot in immunization strategy
The expert panel voted on Thursday to recommend replacing the primary Covid-19 vaccine series with the BA.4/5 bivalent shot.
5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery
Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
Israel strikes Iranian munitions facility with targeted drones
Iranian officials said that unmanned aerial vehicles struck a munitions facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight, a result of what US officials on Sunday said was an Israeli operation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tehran had not initially placed blame for the attack, and claimed that only minor damage was done to the rooftop of the facility. The Iranian defence ministry further claimed that several drones had been shot down by Iranian ground-to-air defences. It was unclear, based on multiple reports, if any drones survived the operation.Israeli officials also did not immediately claim...
Campaign finance regulator asks Santos to clarify who's in charge of his political accounts
Santos' campaign changed its treasurer in new filings this week, but a lawyer for the person listed said he wasn't actually involved.
