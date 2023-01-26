Read full article on original website
Related
A 44-year-old who moved from California to Indiana saves $3,210 a month and thinks more people should consider living in the Midwest: 'LA is the glitz and glamour, but when you take that aside, are you actually enjoying your life?'
Many people have left the Golden State for more affordable places. The Indiana city Vanessa Hughes chose is even paying people $5,000 to move there.
Indiana Releases Statement on Metal Piece Fall in the Hall During the Hoosiers, Buckeyes Game
Indiana University released a statement on the one-pound metal piece that fell from the scoreboard during the Hoosiers' matchup versus Ohio State on Saturday night. There are no other concerns with the scoreboard after inspection.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Fox 59
Sen. Young on Pence's classified documents
Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods. We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through. Cameron Ridle tracks conditions on I-70 Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the...
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Won't Play Against Ohio State
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (calf) and Logan Duncomb (non-COVID illness) are inactive for Saturday's game against Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript.
22 WSBT
Update: South Bend Cubs owner says new field plans could bring in more fans
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The home of the South Bend Cubs is hoping to get millions in funding for major improvements. Four Winds Field, already named the Best High-A Ballpark, has plans for multiple new additions. The legislation could also benefit city owned facilities, like the Morris Performing...
Louisville offers Indiana '24 OL Ajani Adedamola
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had been recruiting Speedway, Ind., High School offensive lineman Ajani Adedamola prior to leaving Purdue. And now, the Brohm staff at Louisville has extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect in the Class of 2024. Adedamola said he now...
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Shuts Down Ohio State in the Hall
Check out 20 of the best photos from Indiana basketball's 86-70 win over Ohio State in a booming Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State in Real Time
Indiana and Ohio State are ready to duke it out at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday night. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views in real time, straight from press row.
My Two Cents: Figuring Out Indiana's Power Forward Situation, Ohio State's Recent Struggles
Indiana plays Ohio State on Saturday night at Assembly Hall, and with Mike Woodson back on the bench, it's going to be interesting how he handles minutes for the Hoosiers' three power forwards, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau. It's tough to figure, as is Ohio State's recent slump. My pregame column.
Northrop, Columbia City girls clinch conference crown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop girls bested Homestead in the “Game of the Week” to clinch the program’s first SAC title in 1986, while Columbia City beat New Haven to win their first conference title outright in 27 years to headline Friday night’s Highlight Zone on the last Friday night of the girls […]
Comments / 0