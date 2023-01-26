ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
WAVY News 10

DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

DirecTV dropping Newsmax: Just business or political bias?

DirecTV’s decision this week to drop Newsmax is the latest blow to a handful of conservative media outlets that have sought to carve out a space for themselves in the wake of former President Trump’s election loss in 2020. While the far-right ecosystem has exploded over the decision,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy