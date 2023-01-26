Watch live: Witnesses takes stand in Murdaugh’s trial

On Wednesday, prosecutors laid out their evidence against Murdaugh , including a raincoat coated with gunshot residue found at the home of Murdaugh’s Alzheimer’s-stricken mother, and cartridges fired by a gun the state believes Murdaugh previously purchased for Paul, which they say match those from the gun that killed Maggie.

Witness statements

Jurors will hear testimonies from several witnesses, including officers from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who responded to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murder scene .

Catch up on our previous coverage of the Murdaugh family here .

