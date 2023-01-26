The 32nd Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge have come to a close, at least in terms of the carving part. The viewing portion is very much up and running. Although, there's not much time left to see the sculptures. After approximately 94 hours of hand-carving the 25-ton snow blocks in a cleared parking lot, the 12 blocks of snow have been transformed into incredible works of art and were judged against each other. Team Germany - Bavaria took home first place and the gold medal for their sculpture, "Sub-Zero-Gravity." The piece includes three rectangles inside of each other, the smallest seemingly floating in space...

