Harrison, OH

WLWT 5

ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Community Open House Set to Discuss Sunman Comprehensive Plan

The workshop will take place on February 22. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Town of Sunman is hosting a community open house to present draft goals and strategies for the Sunman Comprehensive Plan. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell...
SUNMAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Zozo’s Tavern in Burlington keeps community traditions alive

Zozo’s Tavern, named after owner Alan Lou’s daughter, keeps the sense of community alive in the building that has always represented just that. Located on the corner of Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington, the building has been many things, but always a spot for the community. In 1849 it was a hotel, after that, Burlington’s first hardware store.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HARRISON, OH
WDTN

More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction

Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WILMINGTON, OH

