linknky.com
Mission accomplished: Renaissance Covington bids farewell after 20 years of community building initiatives
Decades ago, dilapidated or vacant buildings within Covington’s central business district were a normality. Due to the work of nonprofits like Renaissance Covington, the central business district is now thriving, serving as a symbolic reminder of the city’s drastic turnaround. Now after nearly 20 years of continuous community...
wvxu.org
ODOT picks plan for replacement pedestrian bridge between Downtown and Mt. Adams
ODOT has picked an option to replace a pedestrian bridge between Cincinnati and Mt. Adams. The new connection will be a single bridge over Gilbert and I-71, next to the current spans. A release says a replacement is needed because the two pedestrian crossings are starting to deteriorate. They were...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
eaglecountryonline.com
Community Open House Set to Discuss Sunman Comprehensive Plan
The workshop will take place on February 22. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Town of Sunman is hosting a community open house to present draft goals and strategies for the Sunman Comprehensive Plan. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell...
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election. Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
linknky.com
Zozo’s Tavern in Burlington keeps community traditions alive
Zozo’s Tavern, named after owner Alan Lou’s daughter, keeps the sense of community alive in the building that has always represented just that. Located on the corner of Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington, the building has been many things, but always a spot for the community. In 1849 it was a hotel, after that, Burlington’s first hardware store.
WLWT 5
Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg
GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
