ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Penguins Realizing Playoffs Aren’t a Gimme

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the National Hockey League. Perhaps that doesn’t fully explain their lackluster play for much of the season — in fact, it definitely doesn’t — but Kris Letang suggested after their 6-4 loss to San Jose Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena that fatigue has become at least a bit of a factor for them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, January 28

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, January 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline

The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy