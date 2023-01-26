Read full article on original website
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
Identifying what the Penguins Need to Change
It's past time for Ron Hextall to pick up the phone and start making some moves to help the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers Hint What Changes Are Coming on Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not add to one group, but certainly left the door open for improvements in another.
Penguins Room: Penguins Realizing Playoffs Aren’t a Gimme
The Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the National Hockey League. Perhaps that doesn’t fully explain their lackluster play for much of the season — in fact, it definitely doesn’t — but Kris Letang suggested after their 6-4 loss to San Jose Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena that fatigue has become at least a bit of a factor for them.
Alex Ovechkin Greets Kris Letang Prior to Penguins vs Capitals
Alex Ovechkin acted as a true leader by showing compassion towards a Pittsburgh Penguins veteran.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, January 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, January 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe Reflects on the Passing of Hazel McCallion
The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach took some time to acknowledge the former Mississauga mayor and her impact on the game of hockey.
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
Penguins Room: Momentum Shift, DeSmith Got His ‘Mind Right’ in SO Loss
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins clawed back into the game after being bombarded with 23 shots in the first period. They ripped 18 shots on Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper in the second period, but another gaffe in the third period again put them behind the eight-ball. Facing...
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins and Himself
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the blame as they enter their bye week in desperate need of a change.
Penguins Enter Bye Week in Real Trouble
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in need of a change for over a month with no noise to be heard.
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
Penguins Won’t Have Playoff Success With Current Goalie Duo
If the Pittsburgh Penguins lose in the playoffs because of an injured goalie, it's on Ron Hextall.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Brother of Starting LB Bangally Kamara
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
