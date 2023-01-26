Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs get excellent news overnight before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have endured some pretty big obstacles this week before their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. For starters, last week when it occurred we didn’t know if Mahomes would be able to play again this season. But, somehow he is scheduled to play, even after what looked like a wicked high ankle sprain injury.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
atozsports.com
Steelers could catch an L this weekend
For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, watching the playoffs without their team being there has probably been a weird experience. On the one hand, it sucks as much as it does for every NFL team that didn’t make the tournament. On the other, the future looks bright. The Steelers quickly found...
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold to tailgate before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold temperatures to tailgate in line before parking lots at Arrowhead open for the AFC Championship game.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend
It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him
In today’s landscape of sports, it is extremely valuable for a team to possess not just a high-caliber talent on their roster, but also one who can recruit other star athletes to join them as well. That is a perk Alabama football head coach Nick Saban does not usually have to worry about, as there […] The post Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson drops bonkers NFC Championship Game injury revelation
If it were the offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, right tackle lineman Lane Johnson would have already opted to undergo surgery for the groin injury that he suffered last month. Instead, he has willed his way to take part in the Eagles’ ongoing playoff run. Johnson did reportedly suffer a setback with his injury during […] The post Eagles’ Lane Johnson drops bonkers NFC Championship Game injury revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
