dallasexpress.com

U.S. Sanctions Iran for Protest Repression

The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have all imposed new sanctions on Iran. “Along with our partners, we will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable so long as it relies upon violence, sham trials, the execution of protesters, and other means of suppressing its people,” said Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a press release.
AFP

Beirut blast probe resumes after 13 months: judicial source

The Lebanese judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has resumed his work, a judicial official said Monday, after a 13-month suspension due to political pressure. The August 4, 2020 explosion at the Beirut port killed more than 215 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
CNN

Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble

The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
Reuters

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid in Jenin

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a raid by Israeli commandos on the Palestinian town of Jenin that killed seven people and injured two, state news agency SPA reported.
kalkinemedia.com

Blast heard at military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan - state media

DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. "The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centres of...

