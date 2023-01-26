Read full article on original website
UN envoy thanks Hezbollah terror group, draws rebuke from Israeli officials: 'is this real?'
A UN envoy to Lebanon was criticized by Israeli diplomats for publicly thanking a high-ranking Hezbollah official
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Sanctions Iran for Protest Repression
The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have all imposed new sanctions on Iran. “Along with our partners, we will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable so long as it relies upon violence, sham trials, the execution of protesters, and other means of suppressing its people,” said Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a press release.
US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police
BEIRUT (AP) — The United States is rerouting $72 million of America’s assistance to Lebanon to help the country’s cash-strapped government boost wages of its soldiers and police officers, the U.S. ambassador said Wednesday. Washington is a key donor of the Lebanese Army and its 80,000 members,...
Beirut blast probe resumes after 13 months: judicial source
The Lebanese judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has resumed his work, a judicial official said Monday, after a 13-month suspension due to political pressure. The August 4, 2020 explosion at the Beirut port killed more than 215 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble
The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area
US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
kalkinemedia.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Bomb-carrying drones targeted a defense factory in central Iran
The Iranian Defense Ministry said it shot down two drones and a third struck the building and caused "minor damage."
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid in Jenin
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a raid by Israeli commandos on the Palestinian town of Jenin that killed seven people and injured two, state news agency SPA reported.
kalkinemedia.com
Blast heard at military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan - state media
DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. "The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centres of...
